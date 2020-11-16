Magen David Adom worker fired for spitting on images of Jesus in Jaffa residence

An employee of the Magen David Adom rescue service was fired after he was caught on camera spitting on images of Jesus and Mary while conducting coronavirus tests in Jaffa.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Footage from security cameras shows the MDA employee in the hallway of the building after conducting the tests, removing his protective clothing and then turning to spit on the three pictures that belong to Christian tenants in the building. He then walked away and entered the elevator in the building.

MDA worker caught on camera spitting on images of Jesus and Mary ( Video: Security camera footage )

One of the tenants saw the worker's actions on the security cameras and confronted him about his behavior.

The angry tenant asked the MDA employee who he was and why he was in the building, and why he had spat at the pictures. The MDA worker replied that "this is foreign work."

The tenant said to the MDA staffer: "You spat on my pictures, which we believe in, in front of my eyes on camera. Why did you do that? Do you know that we are believers in these pictures? Why did you spit on pictures that do not belong to you?".

The worker told the tenant: "Let me continue working," adding that "in our Torah it is written that we should keep as far away as possible from foreign work."

The tenant responded: "You are entering a private house here, this is not your land. You came into my house."

A Magen David Adom worker is caught on camera spitting on images of Jesus and Mary in a Jaffa apartment building ( Photo: Screenshot )

As he hurried to leave, the MDA employee reprimanded the tenant for not wearing a mask, got into his car and demanded that the tenant allow him to depart.

After being informed of the incident, the other occupants of the building accused the MDA worker of racist behavior and called for his dismissal.

Magen David Adom said in response that the worker had been immediately suspended following what it called a "serious incident."

"It was made clear to the employee that he is not fit to wear the organization's uniform and that he had no place in its ranks, and he was dismissed immediately."

A Magen David Adom worker removes his protective gear before being filmed spitting on images of Jesus and Mary in a Jaffa apartment building ( Photo: Screenshot )

MDA officials also contacted representatives of the tenants' community to express their shock and to condemn the worker's actions.

"Magen David Adom works side by side with Christians, Muslims, Druze and Jews, religious and secular with endless dedication," the organization said.