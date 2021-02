Thousands gathered in Bnei Brak for the funeral of the head of the Sages of Lublin Yeshiva, Rabbi Chaim Meir Wosner, who died at the age of 82 after contracting the coronavirus.

Thousands gathered in Bnei Brak for the funeral of the head of the Sages of Lublin Yeshiva, Rabbi Chaim Meir Wosner, who died at the age of 82 after contracting the coronavirus.

Thousands gathered in Bnei Brak for the funeral of the head of the Sages of Lublin Yeshiva, Rabbi Chaim Meir Wosner, who died at the age of 82 after contracting the coronavirus.