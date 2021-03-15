Israel's virus cases continue to drop despite surpassing milestone

Israel on Monday saw another decrease in coronavirus infection rate despite surpassing the grim milestone of 6,000 deaths.

The Health Ministry said as of Monday morning, 6,018 people passed away from complications related to COVID-19. At least 230 patients succumbed to the disease since the start of March.

2 צפייה בגלריה Coronavirus testing center at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: AFP )

The ministry added that on Sunday 1,339 people tested positive for coronavirus after 55,225 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 2.4% - down from 2.9% reported a day earlier.

At least 622 patients are hospitalized in a serious condition, of whom 211 are ventilated.

The basic reproduction number (R) also continues to decline and now stands at 0.76, meaning that on average, each COVID carrier has infected less than one person.

2 צפייה בגלריה Cafes reopen at Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Market ( Photo: AFP )

While the R number in the general population currently stands at 0.77, in the ultra-Orthodox sector it has dropped to 0.69. In the Arab sector, however, that number has increased and now stands at 0.85.

According to the Health Ministry, 27 municipalities and quarters are still defined as "red" - indicating high infection spread - 76 as "orange", 171 as "yellow" and 1,031 as "green". Only 3.2% of the Israeli population live in red areas.