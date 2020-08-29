UN to renew Lebanon peacekeeping mandate, reduce troops

The UN Security Council extended the mandate for a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon for another year on Friday, but will reduce the number of troops amid U.S. and Israeli criticism over the mission's efficiency, diplomats said.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) - established in 1978 - patrols Lebanon's southern border, known as the Blue Line, with Israel. Washington regards Hezbollah, which supports the Syrian government and has a strong presence in south Lebanon, as a terrorist organization.

