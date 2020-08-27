Report: Hamas says ceasefire talks with Israel have failed

Hamas announced that efforts to reach a ceasefire with Israel failed, according to Lebanese news outlet al-Mayadeen.
A source in the group said the failure to reach a deal was due to Israel’s insistence on ‘calm in return for calm’ rather than ‘calm in return for an end to the blockade’ on the Strip.
He added that “the coming hours will see messages to the Israeli occupation from the youth groups in the field.
"the occupation should read these messages before things roll and slide into something broader than that.”