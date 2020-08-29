UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties

The president of the United Arab Emirates scrapped an economic boycott against Israel, allowing trade and financial agreements between the countries in another key step towards normal ties, the UAE's state news agency reported on Saturday.

