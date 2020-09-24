Channels
7 EU countries flagged as of ‘high concern’ due to soaring virus rates

AFP |
Published: 09.24.20 , 16:15
Seven European Union countries — Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic and Malta — are of “high concern” due to rising COVID-19 death rates, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday.
The Stockholm-based EU agency’s latest assessment report said these countries had “an increased proportion of hospitalized and severe cases,” and “increasing or high death notification rates are already observed… or may be observed soon,” owing to a spread among older people.