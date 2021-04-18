PM vows to pass reforms on treatment of IDF vets within 2 weeks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday he will bring to a government vote broad reforms to the rehabilitation policies of IDF soldiers and veterans within two weeks.
“The plight of the disabled and wounded in the IDF is real. For many years we have not updated our policies, which require first aid treatment as well as comprehensive reform," he said at the end of a meeting with IDF Disabled Veterans Organization Chairman Idan Kliman.
The premier's remarks came just hours after hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads in front of the IDF General Staff headquarters in Tel Aviv in protest of alleged government neglect of soldiers and veterans carrying mental and physical disabilities from their military service.