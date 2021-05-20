Visiting UE FMs: Israel has every right to defend itself

The foreign ministers of Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia visited the ruins of a building hit by a Gazan rocket in Petah Tikva.
In a joint statement by the ministers, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek said that "Israel has every right to defend itself against missile attacks from the Gaza Strip."
His Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korčok added, "we understand that Israel has no other option. We are standing here in shock under this destroyed house and hope that the violence will stop soon."