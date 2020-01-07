Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island.
The temblors killed at least one person, knocked out power across much of the island and caused significant damage, authorities and media reported.
Vazquez said all public sector offices except for emergency services would remain closed on Tuesday while emergency plans were implemented. The emergency order and activation of the National Guard were later published on an official government website.
The island has been rocked by a series of quakes in recent days, including a 5.8-magnitude temblor on Monday that damaged a few homes on the southern coast.
First published: 17:25 , 01.07.20