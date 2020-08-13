Head of Israel's secret service gets hitched in 'secret' ceremony

Mazel Tov to the head of Israel's domestic secret service, who got married for the second time on his 60th birthday two days ago under a veil of secrecy.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, has been the head of the secret service for the past four years and has been with the organization for the past 37.

He separated from his first wife and mother of his three children, Ruth, two years ago.

Mazal Tov Nadav Argaman ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg )

Argaman met his second wife during their work in the Shin Bet, although it is said she has not been part of the organization for some time now.

As is appropriate for the head of a renowned intelligence agency, Argaman got married in total secrecy. So much so, that even his own subordinates did not know about the wedding.

A few reports indicate the wedding was exceedingly modest, with only a few close friends and family members attending the event.

Nadav Argaman and Mossad Head Yossi Cohen ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Due to his position and the nature of his work, the personal life of Argaman is kept under wraps by the Shin Bet, which vehemently refused to provide even the slightest detail about the wedding.

Argaman's track record includes service in one of the IDF's top special units, followed by various prominent positions within the Shin Bet, including the service's representative in the United States, its deputy head, and the chief of the organization's operations division.