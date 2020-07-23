Johnson stresses 'sheer might' of UK union on Scotland trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed Thursday that the United Kingdom's response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country's "sheer might," seeking to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the U.K. together as polls indicate rising support for Scottish independence.
Johnson's visit does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered his upbeat tone with a frosty tweet saying the prime minister's visit "highlights" the arguments for Scotland breaking away from the U.K.