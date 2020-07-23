Channels
Johnson stresses 'sheer might' of UK union on Scotland trip

Associated Press |
Published: 07.23.20 , 16:54
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed Thursday that the United Kingdom's response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country's "sheer might," seeking to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the U.K. together as polls indicate rising support for Scottish independence.
Johnson's visit does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered his upbeat tone with a frosty tweet saying the prime minister's visit "highlights" the arguments for Scotland breaking away from the U.K.