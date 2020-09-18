Demonstrations allowed during lockdown with mitigation restrictions in place

The Health Ministry announced demonstrations would not be banned during the nation-wide lockdown that was imposed on Friday to last at least three weeks.
Protesters would be required to wear masks at all times and attempt to socially distance during demonstrations. Health officials requested they remain in groups of no more than 20 people.
Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have called for a ban on demonstrations with protests calling for the prime minister's resignation outside his Jerusalem residence, taking place for the past three months.
Demonstrations are protected by law.