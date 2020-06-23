Health Minister Edelstein: There will not be a full lockdown

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Tuesday that Israel would not return to a total lockdown despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.
During a visit to the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, Edelstein said the cooperation of the public with local government will bring the desired result of slowing down the spread of the virus, without further harm to the economy.
The minister said enforcement of health directives would be intensified, including the the mandated use of face masks.
First published: 14:23 , 06.23.20