Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

The Tunisian president has denied on Thursday claims that he made anti-Semitic remarks this week while trying to calm youths after days of unrest.

Kais Saied's statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible "for the instability of the country."

The CER statement, issued Tuesday, said such talk "constitutes an immediate threat for the physical and moral integrity of Tunisian Jewish Citizens." The organization asked the head of state to retract his words.

The statement, relayed by some Israeli media, caused an uproar, forcing Saied to address the allegations, which his office firmly denied.