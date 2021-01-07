Woman killed in siege of U.S. Capitol was veteran who embraced conspiracy theories

The woman shot dead by police during Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol was identified by police as Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose social media activity indicates she embraced far-fetched right-wing conspiracy theories.
Babbitt, 35, was an avid supporter of U.S. President Trump, her husband told KUSI News. Her posts and retweets on Twitter backed Trump's false assertions that he was defeated because Democrats elaborately rigged the Nov. 3 election.
The Twitter account @Ashli_Babbitt, which includes photographs of her, shared many posts in recent weeks flagging her excitement over attending the Trump rally on Jan. 6.