Lebanon central bank says foreign support needed, believes Qatar wants to help

Lebanon is in need of foreign support, the central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, adding that he believed Qatar wanted to help the country.

Lebanon is in need of foreign support, the central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, adding that he believed Qatar wanted to help the country.

Lebanon is in need of foreign support, the central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, adding that he believed Qatar wanted to help the country.