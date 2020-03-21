Channels
Eurovision looking at alternatives for cancelled song contest

Reuters |
Published: 03.21.20 , 16:38
The organizers of the Eurovision song contest are looking to stage an alternative to their cancelled event sometime this year, in the form of a television show or through its online platforms.
The European Broadcasting Union, which decided on Wednesday to scrap the event due to the coronavirus crisis, said it was "exploring alternative programming, but not a competition".
The Eurovision song contest is one of the world's largest television events and had been scheduled to take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May.