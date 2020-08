Following Ukraine's message that it will limit the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims to the city of Uman at Israel's request, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that no such plea was made.

Following Ukraine's message that it will limit the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims to the city of Uman at Israel's request, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that no such plea was made.

Following Ukraine's message that it will limit the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims to the city of Uman at Israel's request, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that no such plea was made.