Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defense lawyer said.
The Sindh High Court's release order overturns a decision by Pakistan's top court that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl's slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was acquitted of murdering Pearl earlier this year, but has been held while Pearl's family is appealing the acquittal.
Sheikh's lawyer Mehmood A. Sheikh, with whom he is not related, called for his client to be released immediately.