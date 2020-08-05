Spain diagnoses 1,772 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record

Spain reported 1,772 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day's record rise.

