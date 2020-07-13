Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.
Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the novel coronavirus expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The coalition, in a statement published by the Saudi state news agency SPA, did not say where the objects where intercepted, but said the drones had been launched from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia.