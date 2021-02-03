White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

Addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review of possible sanctions in response is ongoing, the White House said on Monday.
The United States has condemned the coup, and officials have said they were reviewing options including sanctions.
"I don't have an exact timeline for you but it is a priority. And certainly reviewing our sanctions authorities and seeing where there's action to take there is something the team is focused on," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.