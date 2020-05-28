Italy records 70 new coronavirus deaths, 593 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 70 on Thursday, against 117 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases edged up to 593 from 584 on Wednesday.
The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,142, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.
The number of confirmed cases amounts to 231,732, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.