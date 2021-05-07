Channels
Palestinian president hails Jerusalem riots as 'protection of city'

Elior Levy |
Published: 05.08.21 , 00:08
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the riots in Jerusalem in a televised statement Friday night and the "steadfast standing of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and everywhere, and their protection of the city."
He noted that "the Israeli government is responsible for the events in Jerusalem and their consequences — settler terrorism only encourages us."
Abbas called on the international community to "take responsibility and end the aggression against the Palestinian people and their holy sites."