Interior Ministry: extension of winter time may not happen

The Interior Ministry on Sunday said that Interior Minister Arye Dery's initiative to extend winter time, which was due to end this week, by at least a month to stop the public from wandering the streets and prevent further spread of coronavirus, may not come into effect after the Government ICT Authority protested the move.
Authority officials said that passage between daylight saving time and winter time is built into the operating systems of most computers and cellphones and cannot be updated before the clock is moved overnight Friday.