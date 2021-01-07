Channels
Pfizer will receive data on Israeli vaccinators

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 01.07.21 , 22:22
The agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to provide Israel with additional coronavirus vaccines earlier than expected, includes the transfer of statistics on those vaccinated from the HMOs, without violating their medical confidentiality.
The deal between Israel and Pfizer was made following a request by the American pharmaceutical giant to obtain the medical data of those vaccinated in order to examine the effects of the vaccine on different populations.