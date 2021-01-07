Pfizer will receive data on Israeli vaccinators

The agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to provide Israel with additional coronavirus vaccines earlier than expected, includes the transfer of statistics on those vaccinated from the HMOs, without violating their medical confidentiality.

The agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to provide Israel with additional coronavirus vaccines earlier than expected, includes the transfer of statistics on those vaccinated from the HMOs, without violating their medical confidentiality.

The agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to provide Israel with additional coronavirus vaccines earlier than expected, includes the transfer of statistics on those vaccinated from the HMOs, without violating their medical confidentiality.