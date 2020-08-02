Bombs explode outside Afghan jail compound, police battle militants

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said.
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison, and that police then fought attackers who took up position near the prison.
"At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes," Qaderi said.
A Taliban spokesman said the Islamist militant group was not responsible for the attack.