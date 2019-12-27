Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter reported missing with 7 aboard

The wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that went missing with seven people aboard was located on Friday on the island of Kauai, a day after contact with the chopper was lost during its tour of the famed Na Pali Coast, police said.
The crash site of the aircraft, flown by Kauai-based tour operator Safari Helicopters, was confirmed in the area of Koke'e State Park, near Waimea Canyon, in the northwestern corner of the island, the Kauai police department said on Facebook.
The fate of the pilot and six passengers, two of them children, was not immediately known.
