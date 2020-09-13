Hospital directors say full closure unnecessary

Several hospital directors who attended the government's meeting on Sunday, said that they believe most hospitals around the country are not at full capacity, and therefore there is no need to impose a full closure during the holidays. According to them, the hospitals and the health system in Israel are not close to collapse.
"The trend has indeed changed since mid-August, but we are not close to the collapse of hospitals," said the director of the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Dr. Eitan Wertheim.