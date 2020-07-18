Rouhani says 25 million Iranians infected with COVID-19

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus and that another 35 million are at risk of acquiring it.

The figures, which Rouhani said were based on a new Health Ministry report, are far higher Iran's official toll of 269,440 infected. Rouhani in a televized speech did not address the discrepancy.

