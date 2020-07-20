'Economy cabinet' okays higher virus bonus for weaker sectors

The inner cabinet on economics approves a higher stipend for Israelis from weaker sectors of society, in addition to the amount already pledged to every citizen during the pandemic crisis.
The cabinet, which is comprised of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, decides to grant an additional NIS 750 to people receiving state benefits. It also decides that high-earning civil servants will not receive any stipend at all.
The decision will be presented to the Knesset within days for its three readings.