In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but still declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name, according to excerpts released by the White House.
"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," the Republican incumbent said in the video remarks, which are to be released in full at 4pm EST (9pm GMT), according to the White House.
"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," Trump said.