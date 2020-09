Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday he hopes Israel will make peace "inside" the country as well as outside its borders.

Gantz made the comments shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to sign peace agreements with UAE and Bahrain in Washington.

