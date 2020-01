United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba praised on Tuesday a peace plan for the Middle East proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba praised on Tuesday a peace plan for the Middle East proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba praised on Tuesday a peace plan for the Middle East proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.