Bill delaying state budget by 120 days passes in Knesset

Israel's feuding government leaders avoided on Monday plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years, postponing a deadline for passage of a national budget.

Israel's feuding government leaders avoided on Monday plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years, postponing a deadline for passage of a national budget.

Israel's feuding government leaders avoided on Monday plunging the country into its fourth election in less than two years, postponing a deadline for passage of a national budget.

Parliament ratified the postponement in a vote just hours before the original deadline had been due to expire at midnight.

Parliament ratified the postponement in a vote just hours before the original deadline had been due to expire at midnight.

Parliament ratified the postponement in a vote just hours before the original deadline had been due to expire at midnight.