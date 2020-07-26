Netanyahu confirms Epidemiological investigations now Defense Ministry responsibility

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would be assuming a considerable role in breaking the chain of contagion of COVID-19.
Speaking before the weekly cabinet meeting Netanyahu confirmed the report first published on Ynet that epidemiological investigations would be moved to the preview of the Defense Ministry.
"There are no magic solutions," the prime minister said, "Without the personal responsibility of every citizen the pandemic could not be contained and though there is some indication that there is some improvement, it is not enough."