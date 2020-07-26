Netanyahu confirms Epidemiological investigations now Defense Ministry responsibility

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would be assuming a considerable role in breaking the chain of contagion of COVID-19.

Speaking before the weekly cabinet meeting Netanyahu confirmed the report first published on Ynet that epidemiological investigations would be moved to the preview of the Defense Ministry.

