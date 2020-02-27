IDF fighter jets shoot down drone dispatched from Gaza

IDF fighter jets have intercepted a drone dispatched from the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The army said the drone was heading westward over the Mediterranean sea upon exiting the coastal enclave's airspace.

Israel Air Force F-15 fighter jet ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The drone, which is speculated to belong to Hamas, was under constant surveillance from the moment it took off.

Ultimately, Israel Air Force F-15 fighter jets were dispatched and intercepted the drone at 10:55 am at an altitude of 1,700 feet, 8 miles off the Gaza shore.

Security officials say a probe into the incident was launched to determine what were the drone's targets.

Aftermath of a drone attack on an IDF armored vehicle near the Gaza border, September 2019

The incident comes just a day after Israel lifted restriction imposed on Gaza following the last round of fighting earlier in the week.

Border crossings were reopened and Gaza's fishing zone was extended back to 15 nautical miles off the coast.

In this recent round of violence, which lasted less than 48 hours before a ceasefire brokered by Egypt took hold, the Islamic Jihad terror group had launched at least 80 rockets targeting Israeli communities in the south of the country.