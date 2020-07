A soldier in the IDF's Nahal Brigade was killed Wednesday when a truck overturned in the Hermon region of the Golan Heights.

Corporal Shahar Algazar, 20, from Moshav Ranen in southern Israel was killed when the vehicle came off a narrow, winding road and overturned, trapping him inside.

He was extricated by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.