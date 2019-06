Sara Netanyahu signs a plea deal accepting culpability in the use of external catering costing tens of thousands of shekels when the prime minister's residence has a chef on site.

Sara Netanyahu signs a plea deal accepting culpability in the use of external catering costing tens of thousands of shekels when the prime minister's residence has a chef on site.

Sara Netanyahu signs a plea deal accepting culpability in the use of external catering costing tens of thousands of shekels when the prime minister's residence has a chef on site.