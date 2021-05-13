Blue & White lawmaker: We remain committed to the bloc of change

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash HaCohen from Blue & White commented on the reports that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has given up on forming a government with the "change bloc", without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash HaCohen from Blue & White commented on the reports that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has given up on forming a government with the "change bloc", without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash HaCohen from Blue & White commented on the reports that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has given up on forming a government with the "change bloc", without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.