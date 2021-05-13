Blue & White lawmaker: We remain committed to the bloc of change

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash HaCohen from Blue & White commented on the reports that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has given up on forming a government with the "change bloc", without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"We are committed to healing Israeli society these days. We will not engage in politics while missiles are flying at Israeli citizens and the streets are burning with incitement. We are strengthening the security forces. We were, remain and will remain committed to the bloc of change."