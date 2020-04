The cabinet convened early Friday morning and determined that the lockdown on the city of Bnei Brak would be extended by five days, although some restrictions would be reduced.

Residents are allowed to leave the city for essential services they cannot get in Bnei Brak or for funerals of nuclear family members.

