World virus cases near 15M; Trump says pandemic will 'get worse'

The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would "get worse before it gets better."
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus, offering a shifted message Tuesday, including professing a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn.
It came as polls have shown Trump lagging behind Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of November's election, and as the count of virus fatalities in the U.S. passes 140,000.