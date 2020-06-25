Channels
US House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

Reuters |
Published: 06.25.20 , 13:08
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping police reform legislation on Thursday, amid concern that efforts to rein in police misconduct after the death of George Floyd could end in political stalemate.
A day after Democrats blocked the Senate from moving ahead on a Republican bill, the House is due to consider legislation backed by Democrats including the Congressional Black Caucus, but opposed by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.