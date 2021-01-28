Gantz speaks with new U.S. defense secretary Austin

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Thursday with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in what was dubbed as an introductory call.
A Defense Ministry statement said that Gantz congratulated the Secretary on his new position, and expressed his anticipation at resuming the longstanding professional relationship between the two.
Gantz highlighted the importance of confronting Iranian aggression to ensure regional stability and underlined the centrality of ongoing dialogue and strategic coordination at every level of interface between the two defense establishments.