As center-left accepts defeat, blame game begins

Faced with disappointing exit polls that showed the right-wing bloc on course to victory in Israel's elections, the center-left turned on itself on Monday night, with Labor leader Amir Peretz blaming Blue & White leader Benny Gantz for the poor showing.

All three exit polls pointed to the right-wing bloc claiming 60 seats while the center-left looked set to win just 52-54 seats. If the predictions hold true, the victory will still leave Netanyahu scrambling to find an elusive extra seat to push him over the 61-MK mark for a government.

L-R: Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, Labor chair Amir Peretz and Gesher head Orly Levy after the exit polls were released ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

"We did everything with the future of Israel in our minds," said Peretz, who joined with the Meretz and Gesher parties ahead of the vote in a move ensure that the party passed the threshold for parliament. The alliance is predicted to win six or seven seats in the next Knesset.

"We backed Gantz and it was at those crucial times that his party's irresponsible campaign started to damage the left-wing bloc," Peretz said.

"I will continue to be responsible and hold my position as the responsible adult of the peace camp."

Gantz himself pledged to press ahead on Monday after exit polls predicted a strong lead for Netanyahu, but did not immediately concede defeat.

"Thank you to the thousands of activists and more than million voters who chose Blue & White," Gantz said on Twitter.

"I will continue to fight for the right path, for you."

Yoaz Hendel ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

But one of his MKs, former journalist Yoaz Hendel, expressed his disappointment at the exit polls results on Monday.

"There is no doubt that we did not reach our goal, so we failed," he said.

"A unity government is Israel's national interest. I am not convinced that Netanyahu can raise such a thing, not convinced that we can, or if it is possible at all in light of Netanyahu's legal reality."