Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in an alleged assault by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men outside a restaurant last week.

Samer Jayylusi, 35, of Whittier was arrested in Anaheim and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a police statement said.

