Government okays NIS 100 million economic aid program for students

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Education agreed on Tuesday with Mifal HaPais (the national lottery of Israel) to launch an economic aid program of NIS 100 million for students who were financially affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Education agreed on Tuesday with Mifal HaPais (the national lottery of Israel) to launch an economic aid program of NIS 100 million for students who were financially affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Education agreed on Tuesday with Mifal HaPais (the national lottery of Israel) to launch an economic aid program of NIS 100 million for students who were financially affected by the coronavirus crisis.