Heavy rain causes widespread flooding, damages roads

Heavy rainfall on Thursday caused widespread flooding across several Israeli cities and damage to roads in southern Israel.
After a few days of unseasonably warm temperatures, wintry weather returned on Wednesday causing heavy rain and lightning storms in northern and central parts of the country.
The rain continued on Thursday morning causing flooding on residential streets in central cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat Hasharon as well as Kfar Kanna in the north.
In the southern city of Ashkelon, part of a road in the coastal area of the city had collapsed.
Route 232 in the western Negev was blocked to traffic due to flooding from the Kokhav Mikha'el Junction to the Givati Junction in both directions. Police officers directed drivers to alternate routes.
There are fears of further flooding later in the day, especially in coastal areas.
Ynet meteorologist Danny Rup said that toward evening hours the rain will subside. Friday and Saturday will see cold temperatures and partly cloudy weather with a small chance of a local rain. No rain is expected early next week.
In the meantime, the Sea of Galilee's water level has increased by 2.5 cm in the past day and on Thursday morning stood at 209,955 meters below sea level, 1.155 meters short of full capacity, according to the Water Authority.