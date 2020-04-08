Erdan: Drones, helicopters to help enforce lockdown

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Wednesday that police will use helicopters and drones to enforce the curfew set to start 3pm.

"We have been using various technological measures in recent weeks, including detection of concentrations of cellular devices that can signal a crowded gathering," Erdan added.

